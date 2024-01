1 Warren Buffett Growth Stock Down 82% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Berkshire Hathaway Chief Executive Officer Warren Buffett has delivered life-changing returns for investors in his company and inspired millions of people around the world to take wealth-building steps. And while the Oracle of Omaha is most famous for being a value investor, Berkshire also owns positions in some growth stocks with explosive potential.For long-term investors, taking cues from Buffett when it comes to building positions in high-quality growth stocks could have incredible payoffs. With that in mind, read on to see why StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) stock stands out as an excellent buy-and-hold investment right now .Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel