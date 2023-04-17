1 Warren Buffett Index Fund Could Turn $100 Per Week into $1 Million

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett has often said an S&P 500 index fund is the most sensible way for most investors to gain exposure to the stock market. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is one of several great options. In fact, Buffett owns shares of that particular S&P 500 index fund through Berkshire Hathaway.Investors may be tempted to brush this advice aside. After all, buying an S&P 500 index fund is much less exciting than buying individual stocks. However, the index fund strategy can turn patient investors into stock market millionaires. Here's how.The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF measures the performance of the S&P 500 index, which itself comprises 500 of the largest U.S. companies. In Buffett's words, the S&P 500 "mirrors a huge cross-section of American business, appropriately weighted by market value." The index tracks value stocks and growth stocks from all 11 market sectors, making it an excellent benchmark for the broader U.S. economy.