05.04.2024 10:45:00
1 Warren Buffett Index Fund Could Turn $400 per Month Into $904,100, With Help From the "Magnificent Seven" Stocks
Warren Buffett acquired an ownership stake in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965. The company has since seen its share price compound by 19.8% annually, easily outperforming the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), which returned 10.2% per year during the same period.That outperformance is due in large part to Buffett's prodigious skill as an investor, but he has never recommended Berkshire stock. Instead, Buffett has consistently advised investors to periodically purchase shares of an S&P 500 index fund like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO).That advice could turn $400 invested monthly into $904,100 over the next three decades. Here are the important details.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
