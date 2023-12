1 Warren Buffett Index Fund That Could Turn $450 Per Month Into $930,000

Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors in American history. His uncanny ability to pick winning stocks helped Berkshire Hathaway build a $318.6 billion portfolio, nearly two-thirds of which is unrealized capital gains. Moreover, Berkshire has become one of the largest companies in the world under his leadership, its value growing twice as fast as the S&P 500 since he took control in 1965.Those accomplishments make Buffett an excellent source of investing advice, and one recommendation stands out from the rest: Buffett has often said an S&P 500 index fund is the most sensible way for most investors to gain exposure to the stock market.Here's why.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel