1 Warren Buffett Stock I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) made some excellent investments over the years. One of those famed investments is Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), which he first purchased shares of in 1988. By 1994, Buffett had acquired all the Coca-Cola shares he owns today. However, he hasn't purchased any since then. So, despite what many faithful Buffett followers may say, I think Coca-Cola isn't a great purchase for investors now. While this may be a controversial opinion, there are a lot of reasons that back up this line of thought.From 1995 on, few investors understand that Coca-Cola underperformed the broader market (I'm using the S&P 500 as the comparison) by a significant margin.Continue reading