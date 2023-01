1 Warren Buffett Stock Is Cheaper Than It Has Been in Years -- Is 2023 the Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett urges investors to be "greedy when others are fearful," and his company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), has undoubtedly listened. Berkshire Hathaway was an active buyer of stocks in 2022, with one of its most recent purchases being Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). Berkshire has loaded up on shares of Taiwan Semi, according to its most recent 13F filing, buying over 60 million shares worth $4.1 billion. After this large purchase, Taiwan Semi is now Berkshire's 10th largest position, making up 1.4% of the company's investment portfolio. With Berkshire loading up on shares, should you? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading