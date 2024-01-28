|
28.01.2024 13:15:00
1 Warren Buffett Stock That Could Go Parabolic in 2024
Admittedly, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is not an obvious stock to see making a "parabolic" move. Its $1.6 trillion market cap implies a size that makes huge surges in the stock price more difficult to execute. But the more you dig down and take a closer look at its business model, the better chance you have of convincing investors that such a move is possible.One investor who belatedly caught on to Amazon's potential was Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. His company first became an investor in 2019. Buffett and his lieutenants likely saw that Amazon's business model yielded most of its profits from a relatively small segment of the company.The continued growth of that segment, as well as some surprising growth from a few other newer segments under its e-commerce umbrella, are increasing revenue rapidly. It's these factors that could eventually lead to parabolic growth for this internet and direct marketing retail stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
