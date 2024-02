1 Warren Buffett Stock That Could Go Parabolic in 2024

Among the dozens of stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio, there are a few surprising holdings. One name that stands out as an odd choice for Warren Buffett is Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI). The satellite radio operator was once a battleground stock. Now, it just battles the ground, seemingly forgotten by growth and value investors alike as its price meanders around in mid-single-digit territory.Berkshire owns a small stake in Sirius XM itself, and a larger position in Liberty Sirius XM (NASDAQ: LSXMA) (NASDAQ: LSXMK), the tracking shares that have historically traded at a discount to the satellite radio monopoly's shares. They are slated to merge into Sirius XM by the third quarter of this year.After years of decelerating revenue growth and a fairly flat stock chart, one might wonder why anyone would think this could be the year that Sirius XM goes parabolic. Let's go for a drive. I hope you don't mind if I crank up the volume.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel