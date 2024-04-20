|
20.04.2024 09:52:00
1 Warren Buffett Stock That Could Go Parabolic in 2024
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway owns one of the world's most closely followed stock portfolios. Berkshire's top holdings are Apple, Bank of America, American Express, and Coca-Cola, but investors sometimes gloss over the smaller positions that might have more growth potential than those blue chip behemoths.One of those oft-overlooked stocks is Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU), a Brazilian digital bank that accounts for just 0.3% of Berkshire's portfolio. Berkshire currently holds 107.1 million shares of Nu, which gives it a 2.3% stake in the company, and that investment might go parabolic in 2024 for a few simple reasons.
