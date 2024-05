1 Warren Buffett Stock That Could Go Parabolic in 2024

Warren Buffett isn't known for making bold bets on fast-growing tech stocks. The billionaire investor has a reputation for sticking with companies whose earnings and cash flow trends are predictable well into the future. That's much easier to do with a company like Coca-Cola than it is for one like Nvidia.Yet Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has held onto a big investment into another tech stock that, like Nvidia, is a member of the "Magnificent Seven." Let's look at some reasons why Berkshire Hathaway might be holding onto Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) as an excellent long-term growth investment.The e-commerce titan's late-April earnings report was packed with good news for investors, including positive revenue trends. Amazon added $16 billion to its sales footprint in the quarter, translating into a 13% increase year over year. Cash trends were just as impressive, though, and point to potentially massive earnings growth ahead.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel