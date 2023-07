1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

If you're looking for a stock that can deliver consistent growth and dividends, you might want to consider Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). The tech giant is the largest holding of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) accounting for a whopping 47% of its stock holdings at last count. Here are some of the factors that make Apple stock a compelling buy and hold right now .Apple's financial performance has been impressive in recent quarters, despite the headwinds of high interest rates, unfavorable foreign exchange rates, supply chain disruptions, a slowing global economy, and geopolitical uncertainty.In the second quarter of fiscal 2023, for example, Apple reported revenue of $94.8 billion. This figure does mark a 3% decrease from the same quarter a year ago, but Apple still returned a staggering $23 billion to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends in the quarter. A business that can return that much cash to shareholders in a difficult operating environment is a model of success.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel