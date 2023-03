1 Warren Buffett Stock With 76% Upside to Buy Now, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett has a knack for picking great stocks. Under his leadership, Berkshire Hathaway has built an investment portfolio worth over $308 billion, and many stocks in that portfolio have at least doubled in value, including Apple, American Express, and Coca-Cola.MoffettNathanson analyst Sterling Auty believes another company will soon join that list. Berkshire invested $735 million in Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) at its IPO price of $120 per share in September 2020. Auty has a 12-month price target of $242 per share on Snowflake, which implies 76% upside from its current price (and roughly 102% upside from Berkshire's cost basis).Is it time to buy this Buffett stock?