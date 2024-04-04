|
04.04.2024 13:20:00
1 Way Intel Will Boost Foundry Profits After $7 Billion Loss
Starting in the first quarter of 2024, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) will report its foundry operations as a separate business unit. This is part of the company's plan to grow into a major player in the foundry market by 2030. Intel's product divisions will treat the foundry more like an external supplier, and the foundry will treat Intel's product divisions like customers.In preparation for this switch, Intel recast its financial statements for the past few years to match the new reporting structure. The foundry business is highly unprofitable right now, which shouldn't be too surprising. Almost all of Intel's foundry revenue is internal, the company has been investing heavily in new manufacturing technology and facilities, and the post-pandemic PC market crash gutted demand for the company's chips.The stock market reacted poorly to the disclosure, sending Intel stock tumbling lower on Wednesday. Intel's foundry segment reported an operating loss of nearly $7 billion in 2023. The company's assurances that the foundry segment would reach breakeven around 2027 and achieve a 30% adjusted operating margin by 2030 did little to brighten investors' moods.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
05.04.24
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones letztendlich stärker (finanzen.at)
|
05.04.24
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 schließt mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
05.04.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Handel im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
05.04.24
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ Composite nachmittags mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
05.04.24
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
05.04.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 verbucht am Freitagnachmittag Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
05.04.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich fester (finanzen.at)
|
05.04.24
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: Anleger lassen NASDAQ Composite mittags steigen (finanzen.at)