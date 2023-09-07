|
07.09.2023 16:00:00
1 Weight-Loss Stock That's Been a Hotter Buy Than Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk This Year
Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro. If you've been following weight-loss stocks, you know those are the drugs that have been driving a lot of the bullishness behind Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk this year, as they've been helping people lose significant weight. Both healthcare stocks have been soundly beating the markets this year and are up over 40%.But as hot as they have been, there's been one weight-loss stock that has been doing even better: WW International (NASDAQ: WW). Let's see why.WW International, better known as WeightWatchers, has been a scorching-hot buy this year as it has risen by 150% heading into September. That may not offer much comfort to long-term investors, however, as over the past five years, shares of WW International are still down a whopping 87%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly and Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
05.09.23
|S&P 500-Papier Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe Eli Lilly and-Investition eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
29.08.23
|S&P 500-Papier Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Eli Lilly and abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
22.08.23
|S&P 500-Papier Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Eli Lilly and abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
15.08.23
|S&P 500-Papier Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Eli Lilly and-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
09.08.23
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Eli Lilly auf 'Buy' und Ziel auf 615 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
|
08.08.23
|Eli Lilly-Aktie gesucht: Ausblick erneut erhöht (dpa-AFX)
|
08.08.23
|S&P 500-Titel Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Eli Lilly and eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
08.08.23
|Ausblick: Eli Lilly and stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)