1 Weight-Loss Stock That's Been a Hotter Buy Than Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk This Year

Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro. If you've been following weight-loss stocks, you know those are the drugs that have been driving a lot of the bullishness behind Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk this year, as they've been helping people lose significant weight. Both healthcare stocks have been soundly beating the markets this year and are up over 40%.But as hot as they have been, there's been one weight-loss stock that has been doing even better: WW International (NASDAQ: WW). Let's see why.WW International, better known as WeightWatchers, has been a scorching-hot buy this year as it has risen by 150% heading into September. That may not offer much comfort to long-term investors, however, as over the past five years, shares of WW International are still down a whopping 87%.