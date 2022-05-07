|
07.05.2022 13:47:00
1 Year Later, MercadoLibre Is Two-Thirds Bigger
Ordinarily, this is how things work in the stock market: First, a stock reports bad earnings news, then its stock goes down -- but on Thursday, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) flipped that script.First, shares of the Latin American e-commerce giant plummeted in Thursday's global tech rout, closing the day down 10.8%. It was only after the market closed for the day that MercadoLibre reported its first-quarter earnings had missed expectations, coming in $0.06 shy of analysts' $1.36-per-share forecast.The good news: MercadoLibre's $2.2 billion in quarterly revenue beat forecasts for $2 billion. In my view, this was the most important takeaway from MercadoLibre's Q1 report.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!