10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now in October

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today, I provide 10 of my best dividend stock ideas for the month of October. These dividend growth stocks are a great way to add balance and passive income to a long-term portfolio. Compounding is the eighth wonder of the world, and dividends are a great way to accelerate your wealth.*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of Oct. 4, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 4, 2022.Continue reading