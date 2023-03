10 Best Stocks to Buy Now -- Growth Stocks at a Reasonable Price

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In today's video, I share the 10 best stocks to buy now that are focused on growth at a reasonable price (GARP). As we enter the next bull market cycle, investors will flood to high-quality growth stocks and dividend growth stocks in the first wave. These are high-conviction stocks I feel are attractive buys at these levels for long-term holds.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of March 4, 2023. The video was published on March 4, 2023.Continue reading