|
02.08.2022 14:30:00
10 Best Stocks to Buy Now in August
August is here, and I have 10 stocks for you to explore. I believe these stocks are attractive at current prices and lower.In the video below, I provide stock analysis on the 10 best stock picks that I believe have significant upside for long-term investors. I provide a blend of stocks, from hypergrowth stocks to dividend stocks. These are the 10 best stocks to buy now and lower in August.One of my favorite stocks on the list is CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), which is a best-of-breed endpoint cybersecurity software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider. CrowdStrike's Falcon platform stops breaches through both prevention and response, a process known as endpoint detection and response. It uses agent-based sensors that can be installed on Mac, Linux, and Windows. CrowdStrike relies on a cloud-hosted SaaS platform that manages data and prevents, detects, and responds to threats. Both malware and nonmalware attacks are covered via CrowdStrike's cloud-delivered technologies in a lightweight solution. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!