10 Billion Reasons Not to Overlook This Part of GM and Ford

For all of General Motors ' (NYSE: GM) and Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) faults over the years -- and there were plenty -- they have always built highly sought-after larger vehicles and sold them at volumes that made competitors envious.As the world evolves toward adopting electric vehicles (EVs), it requires strategic changes for these two Detroit automakers –- but here are 10 billion reasons why BrightDrop and Ford Pro can fuel growth.BrightDrop is a new wholly owned subsidiary of General Motors, but many investors overlook its potential. If you don't know much about BrightDrop, here's a quick summary. It primarily produces large commercial electric vans designed to save its customers money on fleet optimization and logistics for last-mile delivery.