|
02.03.2022 12:20:00
10 Billion Reasons to Buy Intel Stock
Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) 2022 investors meeting, which was held on Feb. 17, provided a lot of insight into the chip giant's plans in different areas of its business. But it was the accelerated computing systems and graphics business that revealed the company's plans to take the fight to two of its biggest rivals -- Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices.The accelerated computing systems and graphics group, or AXG, could become a huge growth driver for Intel. This business segment is unlike the client computing group (CCG) or the data center group (DCG), where Intel already enjoys a dominant position.Intel is a greenhorn in the discrete graphics processing unit (GPU) space, which is currently dominated by AMD and Nvidia, but it believes that it could take a sizable chunk out of this market in the next five years. Let's see how AXG could supercharge Intel stock in the long run.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
