|
22.09.2024 13:09:00
10 Billion Reasons Why CrowdStrike Is a Buy Right Now
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) is under scrutiny by some investors for its failure that occurred on July 19 when it pushed an update that crashed millions of devices. The stock heavily sold off following that event, but the damage caused by that incident did not affect its business much.Due to the impact of the event, the stock is on sale, so it may be time to add some CrowdStrike shares. I think there are 10 billion reasons why this could be a good idea, as cybersecurity has never been more important.CrowdStrike is a leader in the cybersecurity space. Its platform helps protect against external threats by securing network endpoints. This keeps internal servers safe, preventing malicious takeovers or data theft. Endpoint protection is just one part of CrowdStrike's offering. It also has cloud protection, threat intelligence, and identity protection tools. In total, CrowdStrike's platform has 28 modules that customers can select to provide different levels of protection. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!