10 College Majors With the Worst Student Loan Debt for Graduates

The average student loan debt among the class of 2022 is $37,172 per borrower. However, the figure can vary significantly depending on the school the borrower attended, the abundance of scholarships, and much more -- including what the person majored in.With that in mind, here's a rundown of the college majors that result in the highest median student debt upon graduation and a couple of key takeaways.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel