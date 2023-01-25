|
25.01.2023 12:00:00
10 Federal's 2nd self storage offering sells 4 more self storage assets achieving in excess of 41% portfolio IRR, launches new 4th self storage offering and raises $10.9 million in the first inves...
RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 10 Federal is pleased to announce that its 2nd self storage offering, 10 Federal Self Storage Acquisition Company 2, LLC ('10FSSAC2') sold 4 more self storage assets in December 2022 for a combined sale price of $8,100,000. To date, the 10FSSAC2 offering has sold 27 out of 28 self storage assets in the portfolio bringing 10FSSAC2 offering's overall company IRR to 41% during its roughly 3.5 year hold. The 10FSSAC2 portfolio equity multiple now surpasses 2.46x.
On December 15th, 2022, 10 Federal officially launched its 4th self storage offering, 10 Federal Self Storage Acquisition Company 4, LLC ("10FSSAC4") and successfully raised $10.9 million in equity for the new venture. 10FSSAC4 seeks to raise $100,000,000 in equity and represents the 4th iteration of 10 Federal's proprietary business plan of leveraging technology to automate and elevate the operations of self storage assets to increase value. Following the initial investor equity closing, 10FSSAC4 acquired 2 self storage facilities in the Houston, TX MSA and another storage asset in North Carolina. 10FSSAC4 currently has 5 additional storage assets in the acquisition pipeline.
The goal of 10FSSAC2, 10FSSAC3 and 10FSSAC4 is to acquire, renovate and convert self storage properties to 10 Federal's unmanned, automated platform. Once converted, 10 Federal can efficiently operate the storage facilities using technology and remote support to elevate the storage customer's experience while driving returns for the participating stakeholders in the storage portfolios.
For more information on the 10FSSAC4 investment opportunity, please visit this link.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/10-federals-2nd-self-storage-offering-sells-4-more-self-storage-assets-achieving-in-excess-of-41-portfolio-irr-launches-new-4th-self-storage-offering-and-raises-10-9-million-in-the-first-investor-closing-301729862.html
SOURCE 10 Federal
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNeuer Input von der Berichtssaison: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX letztlich etwas höher -- Börsen in Honkong und Japan zu Handelsende uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss den Donnerstagshandel knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie ab. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Ende freundlich. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag grün. In Japan und Hongkong waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen auszumachen, in Festlandchina wurde feiertagsbedingt weiterhin nicht gehandelt.