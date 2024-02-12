|
12.02.2024 11:00:00
10 predictions for software development in the age of generative AI
Coding in the '90s usually meant selecting an editor, checking code into CVS or SVN code repositories, and then compiling code into executables. Integrated development environments (IDEs) like Eclipse and Visual Studio improved productivity by including coding, development, documentation, building, testing, deploying, and other steps in the software development lifecycle (SDLC). Cloud computing and DevSecOps automation tools brought in the next wave of developer capabilities, making it easier for more organizations to develop, deploy, and maintain applications. AI is the catalyst for the next paradigm shift, promising to change how organizations create and maintain software as well as enabling new development tools and paradigms. The question for many developers and IT leaders is whether AI means the demise of coding as we know it. A related question is how it will affect the evolution of SDLC and DevSecOps over the next decade. With these two questions in mind, I went searching for ideas and predictions.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 423,00
|-0,82%
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFreundlicher Wochenauftakt: US-Börsen uneins -- ATX schliesst in Grün -- DAX beendet Handel über 17.000-Punkte-Marke -- Handel in Shanghai, Hongkong und Tokio ruht
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte zum Wochenstart im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die US-Märkte zeigen sich am Montag uneinheitlich. Asiens Leitbörsen befanden sich am Montag im Feiertag.