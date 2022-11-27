|
27.11.2022 15:45:00
10 Reasons to Buy Airbnb Stock Now
Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has transformed the travel industry. Just a decade ago, the home-sharing platform was a little-known fringe concept, but today the idea of renting a stranger's home has gone mainstream. For many travelers, staying at an Airbnb has replaced hotels, and millions of people supplement their income or even earn a living by hosting on the platform.As a stock, Airbnb has disappointed this year. The shares have fallen nearly 50% -- just one of many high-growth tech stocks that have been hit hard by rising interest rates and fears of a recession. With the stock on sale, it's worth considering the many reasons Airbnb should be on your long-term buy list.A pool at an Airbnb in Milan, Italy. Image source: Airbnb.Continue reading
