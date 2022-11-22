|
10 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Now
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may be one of the most powerful companies in the world, but that hasn't stopped it from getting swept up in the market sell-off this year.Shares of the Google parent are down 33% year to date as fears of a recession, rising interest rates, and a slowdown in the ad market have combined to sink the stock.However, sell-offs like these can often translate into buying opportunities. On that note, here are 10 reasons why Alphabet stock is a buy.Continue reading
