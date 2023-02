10 reasons to worry about generative AI

Generative AI models like ChatGPT are so shockingly good that some now claim that AIs are not only equals of humans but often smarter. They toss off beautiful artwork in a dizzying array of styles. They churn out texts full of rich details, ideas, and knowledge. The generated artifacts are so varied, so seemingly unique, that it's hard to believe they came from a machine. We’re just beginning to discover everything that generative AI can do.To read this article in full, please click here