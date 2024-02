10 S-Reits that top retail net inflows in the year to date

THE iEdge S-Reit Index declined 5.6 per cent on a total return basis in the year to date, with declines also recorded in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Index series which track global Reits. Reits started the year slightly weaker after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced on Jan 31 that it would maintain its policy rate in the range of 5.25 to 5.5 per cent. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Zum vollständigen Artikel