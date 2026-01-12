Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
12.01.2026 08:30:00
10 Smart Ways to Spend 2025 FSA Funds Before Time Runs Out for Good
Flexible spending accounts can be great if your employer offers one. You get to put away pre-tax money to cover qualifying healthcare costs. This can help you keep your monthly expenses down, since you get a tax break on the money you're using to pay for medical services.Sadly, unlike with an HSA, there's a deadline for spending the funds, and you risk losing the money if you don't use it. The deadline for spending most 2025 FSA contributions was Dec. 31, 2025. However, you may still have options to spend some or all of the money -- but time is running out fast.Here's what you need to know about the rules, along with some tips on what to spend your unused FSA money on, if you still have the chance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!