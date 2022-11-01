|
01.11.2022 22:02:00
10 Steps to Prepare for a Recession; From Cleaning Out Clutter to Paying Down Debt, Advance Planning is Critical to Weathering an Economic Downturn
SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global impacts including inflation, large interest rate hikes, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the effects of the Federal Reserve's quantitative tightening policy are just a few key indicators of a looming recession. For many, recessions can mean reduced income, business slowdowns and a general tightening of the economy.
"We know that many Americans are currently living paycheck to paycheck," said Andrew Housser, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Achieve. "While some are able to stretch finances to make ends meet, for others a recession can make it challenging to pay for basic necessities. With careful planning, prioritization and a budget, consumers can more easily weather more difficult economic times and keep their financial progress moving forward."
Achieve, the leader in digital personal finance, has established 10 steps to help consumers establish the financial foundation to better prepare for a recession.
For instance, if you have an older car prone to mechanical issues, it could be smart to prioritize preemptive maintenance needs, so you don't end up needing to find/buy a car if things get really tight. If you anticipate needing a medical or dental procedure, it might make better sense to schedule them now, if your job's insurance would cover a substantial portion of it.
In the budget, include savings as a line item in "Expenses." Set your monthly savings amount and make it a "bill," or expense, to pay just as you pay other bills. Many experts recommend saving 10% of all income received, and having enough in savings to cover six to nine months' worth of basic living expenses (that's different from salary). Do what you can; the key is to start with what it would take to cover that needed appliance or pay a medical bill. Then build gradually.
Another example: Think about what happens if you have credit card debt of $3,000 with an 18% interest rate. A minimum payment of 3% would be $90 per month. Paying only the minimum (which will decrease over time) will cost $2,698.44 in interest, and take nearly 16 years to pay off. That means you will be paying almost twice as much for what you bought in the first place — and lose the opportunity to invest that money and earn something on it.
For more information about personal loans, home equity loans and debt resolution, visit: achieve.comAbout Achieve
Achieve is the leader in digital personal finance. Our solutions help everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future, with innovative technology and personalized support. By leveraging proprietary data and analytics, our solutions are tailored for each step of a consumer's financial journey and include personal loans, home loans, help with debt and financial tools and education. Achieve is headquartered in San Mateo, California and has more than 2,700 dedicated employees across the country with hubs in California, Arizona, Texas and has regularly been recognized as a Best Place to Work.
Achieve and its affiliates are subsidiaries of Freedom Financial Network Funding, LLC, including Bills.com, LLC d/b/a Achieve.com (NMLS ID #138464) Equal Housing Lender; Freedom Financial Asset Management, LLC (NMLS ID #227977); Freedom Resolution (NMLS ID 1248929); and Lendage, LLC d/b/a Achieve Loans (NMLS ID #1810501), Equal Housing Lender.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/10-steps-to-prepare-for-a-recession-from-cleaning-out-clutter-to-paying-down-debt-advance-planning-is-critical-to-weathering-an-economic-downturn-301665457.html
SOURCE Achieve
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!