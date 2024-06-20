+++ Österreichs Emittent des Jahres bestätigt 🏆 18. Gesamtsieg für raiffeisenzertifikate.at beim Zertifikate Award Austria +++-w-
10 Stocks to Build a Dividend Portfolio That Will Pay You $1,000s per Year

The power of compounding is very real. It is a process that takes time, as dividend investing is not about year 1 dividend income, but rather about year 10+. In today's video, we will look at the power of compounding and 10 awesome dividend stocks that offer both growth potential and solid dividends, with one of those stocks being AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV).Check out this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of June 12, 2024. The video was published on June 17, 2024Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Asiens Märkte in Rot -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich stärker
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt zeigten sich am Donnerstag deutlich höher. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich uneins. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte gaben unterdessen überwiegend leicht nach.

