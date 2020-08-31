10 Trends Gathered at the 2020 CBE

SHANGHAI, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 11, the 25th China Beauty Expo and Supply World came to a successful end at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

Featuring 15 large halls, 10 theme halls, and dozens of brand VIP halls, the expo covered a total exhibition area of 220,000 square meters, the three-day expo total brought together over 3,000 exhibitors across the beauty industry, as well as buyers and professional R&D technicians, commencing the recovery of the beauty industry in 2020.

In order to support more collaboration and trading worldwide, the CBE team also launched its online version of the expo dubbed CBE Virtual Expo. During the expo, the total number of online visitors skyrocketed. By 5:00 p.m. on July 11, the figure reached more than 390,000 people. The success of both online and offline expos is a reaffirmation of CBE's dominance and indisputable power in the industry.

As the bellwether of the beauty industry, each edition of CBE gathers the latest technologies and products from leading companies and brands. This year also saw a remarkable showcase of new concepts, ideas and technologies. Here are the trends gathered from the show.

Trend 1 - According to China's Meiyi Science and Technology White Paper released on July 8 at the 2020 International Cosmetics Technology Conference, growing consumer interest in technology is driving further development in the cosmetics sector.

Trend 2 - Content marketing is indisputably the best form of marketing for brands to communicate with consumers. KOLs, crossovers with famous IPs, content planning and topic discussions continues to attract attention and expects to fuel the industrial growth.

Trend 3 - Anti-aging and sensitive skin repair products are the most eye-catching items showcased at CBE 2020. Consumers show more interest in skincare products with efficacy.

Trend 4 - Consumer differentiation calls for accurate targeting of user by the brands, referred in 2020 Meiyi White Paper released by CBE and Alimama.

Trend 5 - International giants have expanded their presence to all beauty sectors, while niche brands join forces to be more successful.

Trend 6 - Due to COVID-19, consumers are more concerned about health and safety than ever. As a result, cosmetics with natural and safe ingredients are preferred. Pien Tze Huang, a well-known pharmaceutical company, launched a new collection of moisturizing products based on traditional Chinese ingredient.

Trend 7 - Under quarantine protocols and COVID-19 influence, an integration of online and offline distribution channels to further unlock retail potentials, such as social e-commerce and live streaming have been important contributors to sales growth in recent years.

Trend 8 - Changes in retailing technique, but ultimate objective is still about experience and service, such as formula experience center and omnichannel interaction retail platform.

Trend 9 - OEM/ODM top tier players such as Intercos, Kolmar, Nox Bellcow and 3INS are increasing investments into the skincare lines as Skincare still a hot trend exceeding color cosmetics.

Trend 10 - Upstream businesses shift more attention to interaction with consumers by highlighting trendy and fun elements, appealing to young consumers.

