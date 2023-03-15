|
15.03.2023 13:44:00
10 Ways to Know If You're a Master Backyarder, Says The TurfMutt Foundation
ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the TurfMutt Foundation, which advocates for the care and use of our backyards, community parks, and other green spaces around us, 2023 is the year of the master backyarder. "Backyarding" is the act of taking activities normally done indoors to the great outdoors such as our yards and parks. Today, people are elevating their outdoor life to master backyarder status.
"For Master Backyarders, living and working outdoors is an integral part of everyday life," explains Kris Kiser, president & CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation. "Time to relax? They go outside. Have a web call? They set up their laptop on their deck or patio. Have a party to throw? They do it in their backyard."
So how do you know if you are a Master Backyarder? The TurfMutt Foundation says to ask yourself these questions:
If you answered yes to the majority of the questions above, congratulations! You are mastering outdoor life.
"Master backyarders are inspirational, and we should all strive to level up our outdoor living to this status," Kiser concludes. "This spring is the perfect time to take the next step to living life more outdoors."
About the TurfMutt Foundation
TurfMutt was created by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute's (OPEI) TurfMutt Foundation and has reached more than 70 million children, educators and families since 2009. Championed by Foundation spokesdog, Mulligan the TurfMutt, and through education partners such as Weekly Reader, Discovery Education and Scholastic, TurfMutt has taught students and teachers how to "save the planet, one yard at a time." Today, TurfMutt is an official USGBC® Education Partner and part of their global LEARNING LAB. TurfMutt has been an education resource at the U.S. Department of Education's Green Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Green Apple, the Center for Green Schools, the Outdoors Alliance for Kids, the National Energy Education Development (NEED) project, Climate Change Live, Petfinder and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. In 2017, the TurfMutt animated video series won the coveted Cynopsis Kids Imagination Award for Best Interstitial Series. TurfMutt's personal, home habitat was featured in the 2017-2020 Wildlife Habitat Council calendars. More information at www.TurfMutt.com.
