Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
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23.06.2026 00:00:00
10 Words From Apple CEO Tim Cook That Are Music to the Ears of Micron Technology Investors
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has been red hot over the past year amid an ongoing shortage of memory products driven by significant investments in artificial intelligence (AI). Micron's memory products play a crucial role in that build-out.Recently, Apple CEO Tim Cook essentially confirmed that the shortage remains a problem for his company. And while that might be bad news for consumers buying Apple devices and other tech products that are becoming more expensive, that's fantastic news for Micron investors. Here's a look at what Cook said, and why it's terrific news for Micron Technology.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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