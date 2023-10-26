26.10.2023 16:35:00

100+ COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES ACROSS THE NATION FORM COALITION STANDING WITH ISRAEL AGAINST HAMAS

Encourage Others to Join Growing Coalition Against Terrorism

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A broad coalition of more than 100 institutions of higher education, including public and private, faith-based, and historically Black colleges and universities today issued a statement standing with Israel, the Palestinians who suffer under Hamas' cruel rule in Gaza and all people of moral conscience.

Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, President of Yeshiva University and convener of the coalition, said "The massacre in Israel put a spotlight on campuses and the role university presidents have in articulating the values that higher education represents. There is unparalleled strength in presidents joining together to lay the moral groundwork on which all civil dialogue is naturally based. I am honored to stand with the signatories of this statement who are committed to bringing clarity and truth to these tumultuous times, and protecting our campus communities from violence and hate."

The members of the coalition urge presidents and chancellors of all U.S. and global colleges and universities to join the effort – by sending an e-mail directly to Contact@UniversitiesUnitedAgainstTerrorism.org.

We Stand Together with Israel Against Hamas

We are horrified and sickened by the brutality and inhumanity of Hamas. Murdering innocent civilians including babies and children, raping women and taking the elderly as hostages are not the actions of political disagreement but the actions of hate and terrorism. The basis of all universities is a pursuit of truth, and it is times like these that require moral clarity. Like the fight against ISIS, the fight against Hamas is a fight against evil. We, the presidents and chancellors of universities, colleges and higher education associations across the United States of America and the world, stand with Israel, with the Palestinians who suffer under Hamas' cruel rule in Gaza and with all people of moral conscience.

Coalition Founders (alphabetical order)

  • Ari Berman, President, Yeshiva University
  • Terrence Cheng, Chancellor, Connecticut State Colleges and Universities
  • Michael M. Crow, President, Arizona State University
  • Rochelle L. Ford, President, Dillard University
  • Julio Frenk, President, University of Miami
  • E. Gordon Gee, President, West Virginia University
  • Shirley Hoogstra, President, Council for Christian Colleges, and Universities
  • John I. Jenkins, President, University of Notre Dame
  • Kenneth A. Jessell, President, Florida International University
  • Alan Kadish, President, Touro University
  • John B. King, Chancellor, The State University of New York (SUNY)
  • Ronald D. Liebowitz, President, Brandeis University
  • Linda Livingstone, President, Baylor University
  • Michael L. Lomax, President, United Negro College Fund
  • Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, Chancellor, The City University of New York (CUNY)
  • Marty Meehan, President, University of Massachusetts
  • Robert C. Robbins, President, University of Arizona
  • R. Gerald Turner, President, SMU

COALITION SIGNATORIES

Mark Zupan
President, Alfred University

Evans P. Whitaker
President, Anderson University

John Wesley Taylor V
President, Andrews University

Len Munsil
President, Arizona Christian University

Calvin J. McFadden, Sr.
President, Arkansas Baptist College

Roslyn Clark Artis
President, Benedict College

Barry H. Corey
President, Biola University

David Melton
President, Boston Baptist College

Joseph D. Womack
President, Bushnell University

Ronald L. Ellis          
President, California Baptist University

Peter Kilpatrick
President, The Catholic University of America

Terry Kimbrow         
President, Central Baptist College

Ed Klonoski
President, Charter Oak State College

Dwaun J. Warmack
President, Claflin University

Eric Hogue
President, Colorado Christian University

John Marshall
President, Colorado Mesa University

Andrew C. Denton
President, Crown College

Adam C. Wright
President, Dallas Baptist University

Blair Blackburn
President, East Texas Baptist University

John S. Nader          
President, Farmingdale State College

Joyce F. Brown
President, Fashion Institute of Technology

Robert K. Nye           
President, Finger Lakes Community College

Stacy Bolnick
President, Florida Atlantic University

Ray Rodrigues
Chancellor, Florida Board of Governors

Amy Bragg Carey
President, Friends University

Robin Baker
President, George Fox University

Zev Eleff
President, Gratz College

Eric Bruntmyer
President, Hardin-Simmons University

Peter Kucer
President Rector, Holy Apostles College and Seminary

Wayne D. Lewis Jr.
President, Houghton University

Ann Kirschner
President, Hunter College

Melva K. Wallace
President, Huston-Tillotson University

Shuly Rubin Schwartz
Chancellor, Jewish Theological Seminary

Charles W. Pollard
President, John Brown University

Logan Hampton
President, Lane College

Mark Walker
President, Lee University

Mikhail Brodsky
President, Lincoln University

James E. Collins
President, Loras College

Kathleen A. Getz
President, Mercyhurst University

John W. Maurice
President, Mid-Atlantic Christian University

Keith Ross
President, Missouri Baptist University

Paul J. Maurer          
President, Montreat College

Maria Conzatti          
Chief Administrative Officer, Nassau Community College

William J. Murabito
President, Niagara County Community College

Greg Christy
President, Northwestern College

Joseph Castleberry
President, Northwest University

Brian McGee
President, Quincy University

Joe Ross
President, Reach University

Lester Sandres Rápalo
President, Rockland Community College

Malachi Van Tassell
President, Saint Francis University

Kelli Armstrong
President, Salve Regina University

Stanford E. Angion
President, Selma University

Paulette R. Dillard
President, Shaw University

Kent Ingle
President, Southeastern University

Keith Newman
President, Southern Nazerine University

William D. Barker
President, Southern Wesleyan University

Rick Melson
President, Southwest Baptist University

Tom L. Murray         
President, Southwestern Christian University

Brent Ellis
President, Spring Arbor University

Donald R. Boomgaarden
President, St. Joseph's University, New York

Harvey G. Stenger
President, SUNY Binghamton University

Heidi Macpherson
President, SUNY Brockport

Zvi Szafran
President, SUNY Canton

Marion Terenzio
President, SUNY Cobleskill

Carlee Drummer
President, SUNY Columbia-Greene Community College

Erik J. Bitterbaum
President, SUNY Cortland

Mary H. Bonderoff
Acting President, SUNY Delhi

Denise Battles          
President, SUNY Geneseo

Timothy E. Sams
President, SUNY Old Westbury

Kristine M. Young 
President, SUNY Orange

Alexander Enyedi
President, SUNY Plattsburgh

Milagros Peña          
President, SUNY Purchase College

Corbin Hoornbeek
President, The University of Northwestern – St.Paul

Dan Boone    
President, Trevecca Nazarene University

Jack Hawkins
Chancellor, Troy University

Mary Thornley
President, Trident Technical College

Vinita Sauder
President, Union College – Lincoln, Nebraska

Rev. Paul J. Fitzgerald, S.J.
President, University of San Francisco

Randy O'Rear           
President, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Tim Collins
President, Walsh University

Brian L. Johnson
President, Warner Pacific University

David A. Hoag          
President, Warner University

Bethami A. Dobkin
President, Westminster University

John Jackson           
President, William Jessup University

www.UniversitiesUnitedAgainstTerrorism.org

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/100-colleges-and-universities-across-the-nation-form-coalition-standing-with-israel-against-hamas-301968953.html

SOURCE Yeshiva University

