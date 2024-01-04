|
04.01.2024 12:35:00
100 Billion Reasons to Buy and Hold Amazon Stock in 2024 and Beyond
After plunging in the face of economic challenges, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock has enjoyed a robust rebound, fueled by the improving economic landscape and the ongoing recovery among technology stocks. Shares of the online retail pioneer were up a remarkable 81% in 2023, more than triple the 24% gains of the Nasdaq Composite.The green shoots of a broader economic recovery and better-than-expected results have long-term investors breathing a sigh of relief that the worst may finally be over. However, the stock's performance last year raises the quintessential investing question: With gains of that magnitude, is it simply too late to buy Amazon stock, or are there reasons to expect there's more to come?I would submit that there are 100 billion additional reasons to buy Amazon stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!