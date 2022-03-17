|
17.03.2022 12:00:00
"100% Confident": Expert on AI's Inevitable Job Creation
One of the general public's biggest concerns concerning the increased adoption of artificial intelligence is that machines will take jobs from people. But in this episode of "The AI/ML Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 2, guest Jim Chappell, head of Artificial Intelligence & Advanced Analytics at AVEVA, talks about why AI should actually increase the number of jobs for humans.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
