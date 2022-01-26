100% Of FarmTogether's Portfolio Achieves Sustainability Certification

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FarmTogether , a fast-growing farmland investment manager powered by cutting-edge tech, today announced that its full portfolio – nearing $200M AUM – has been certified through Leading Harvest 's Farmland Management Standard, an innovative certification aimed at driving agriculture toward sustainable practices at a large scale across the US.

The certification of FarmTogether's portfolio, spanning nearly 40 properties across six states and 13 crops, was conducted by an independent auditor, Averum , and completed in December. FarmTogether was required to demonstrate compliance with 13 farmland sustainability metrics, ranging from soil and water health to larger impacts on climate change, with measurable environmental outcomes. These critical metrics serve as the bedrock of FarmTogether's overall farmland management approach for all current and future properties.

"From our first meeting, FarmTogether's entire team was enthusiastic and focused on achieving a successful certification," said Matt Armstrong, Lead Auditor for FarmTogether's properties. "FarmTogether proves that even growing groups can integrate the Leading Harvest Farmland Management Standard extremely well."

FarmTogether recognizes the growing importance of agriculture and its impact on the environment, as well as the increasing demand for environmental, social, and governance principles among investors. This certification will enable both operators and investors to not only maximize yields and earn stronger returns through sustainably reinforced land, but to also positively impact the planet and future food supply.

"As the world grapples with a rapidly growing population, at the same time that our changing climate is threatening our natural resources, the farms of the future will need to produce up to 70% more food while using less land than before," said David Chan, FarmTogether COO. "There's one clear solution: sustainable farmland management. Working hand-in-hand with our investors and our farmers, FarmTogether has committed to being effective stewards of the land for decades to come."



About FarmTogether

FarmTogether is a fast-growing farmland investment manager powered by cutting-edge tech. The company has developed an end-to-end platform that allows investors to browse carefully vetted farmland investments, review due diligence materials, invest in properties, and sign legal documents, all in a secure online environment. FarmTogether's team and partners are cross-industry professionals with over 100 years of experience across farmland investing, agriculture, and real estate in the U.S. and globally.

About Leading Harvest

Leading Harvest is a new nonprofit organization at the vanguard of sustainable agriculture. It launched in April of 2020 with over 2 million U.S. acres committed to its platform. Leading Harvest's inaugural product is a first-ever universal outcomes-based certification program. It verifies that farmland is being managed sustainably through outcomes-based evidence and third-party audits. For Leading Harvest, sustainability means best-in-class performance across all environmental, social, and economic issues, from soil health to climate change, from community well-being to safe and fair working conditions for farm laborers. Leading Harvest offers solutions to grow confidently, together.

