Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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27.08.2026 08:45:01
10% of Cathie Wood’s Portfolio Is Invested in Elon Musk-Led Companies
Cathie Wood is big on innovation. The CEO of Ark Invest believes disruptive technologies will drive significant productivity gains over the long run, and the companies at the forefront of that will deliver superior stock market returns. It's no wonder, then, that Wood has a stake in both publicly traded corporations led by Elon Musk: Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Musk is also a believer in the power of innovation, and he has an impressive track record. SpaceX and Tesla account for about 10% of Ark Invest’s total holdings (as of writing). That's not insignificant. But is that a good move? Image source: Getty Images.Musk has accomplished phenomenal things as the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. Consider his tenure at the head of the electric vehicle (EV) maker. When Tesla first got onto the scene, EVs already existed, but they were not exactly popular. Some thought they couldn't compete with gas-powered cars in terms of raw performance. Others thought they would never catch on because of a lack of charging infrastructure. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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26.08.26
|SpaceX will 100 Milliarden US-Dollar in neuen Weltraumbahnhof stecken (Spiegel Online)
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25.08.26
|SpaceX commits $100bn to Louisiana space base (Financial Times)
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25.08.26
|S&P 500-Wert Tesla-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Tesla von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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24.08.26
|China-Schock: Tesla ruft Millionen Autos zurück - Aktie wenig bewegt (dpa-AFX)
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24.08.26
|Roboter-Boom in China: Tesla-Sparte Optimus winkt Aufwind - Aktie im Blick (finanzen.at)
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23.08.26
|Tesla ruft fast drei Millionen Autos in China zurück (dpa-AFX)
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22.08.26
|Tesla ruft fast drei Millionen Autos in China zurück (Spiegel Online)
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21.08.26
|Gewinne in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende steigen (finanzen.at)