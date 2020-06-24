10th Anniversary of La Roche-Posay's SOS - Save Our Skin Campaign

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 marks the tenth anniversary of La Roche-Posay's annual SOS – Save Our Skin program, a public health awareness and educational campaign dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of sun safety. SOS – Save Our Skin kicks off each spring with a mission to inform Americans about the dangers of UV exposure and the importance of sun safe practices in order to incite true behavioral change such as using daily sun protection and performing regular skin checks. The SOS – Save Our Skin campaign is a strategic three-pronged approach comprised of:

Providing innovative broad-spectrum sunscreens suitable for all skin types, tones and ages

As a pioneer in sun protection for over 30 years, La Roche-Posay's mission is to encourage sun safe habits by offering dermatologist-recommended sunscreens for everyone. This year, La Roche-Posay developed Anthelios Melt-in Milk Sunscreen SPF 100, in the same award-winning Melt-in Milk texture that has been a favorite for years. Anthelios Melt-in Milk SPF 100 for Face & Body is La Roche-Posay's highest SPF for consumers that need the highest level of protection from UV damage – those with sun sensitive skin and skin prone to burning. It not only provides excellent UVA + UVB protection without the use of oxybenzone, but also maintains a comforting, velvety texture suitable for all skin types.

In addition to providing advanced UVA/UVB sunscreen in revolutionary textures that break industry standards, La Roche-Posay guides consumers to make informed choices when it comes to their skin health by increasing visibility for important claims and seals. The following Anthelios sunscreens will now feature the Skin Cancer Foundation U.S. Seal of Recommendation which is granted "to products that meet the Foundation's criteria for safe and effective sun protection1."

Empowering every individual to play a proactive role in the melanoma screening process

Skin cancer is the only type of cancer visible to the naked eye and, if diagnosed early enough, 99%2 can be treated effectively. Regular skin checks, whether through a dermatologist or self-checking at home, serve a critical role in the early detection of skin cancer. For the last ten years, La Roche-Posay has partnered with dermatologists to provide almost 20,000 free skin cancer screenings across the country. Year after year, the brand partners with the Women's Dermatologic Society (WDS) to provide skin cancer screenings, sun damage assessments, sun safety materials, and complimentary samples to the public.

With recent limitations and social distancing measures imposed on our lifestyles, proactively self-checking at home is more important than ever before. This past Melanoma Awareness Month, La Roche-Posay, along with L'Oréal-owned SkinCeuticals and CeraVe, and the Melanoma Research Alliance, the largest non-profit funder of melanoma research, announced the start of a three-year partnership to raise awareness of the disease and improve early detection and treatment. Consumers can visit the Skin Check Pledge microsite where they will commit to learning what to look for, performing a monthly-self exam, seeing a dermatologist for an annual exam, and keeping an eye on the spots of their loved ones.

Additionally, they have issued the L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty Brands-MRA Team Science Award to researchers at Stanford University's School of Medicine who are studying how Artificial Intelligence (AI) within dermatologic practices can be used to improve melanoma detection.

Offering digital technologies that promote sun safe behaviors

La Roche-Posay has introduced first-to-market wearable electronics to measure UV exposure. My Skin Track UV (available on Apple.com and in select Apple stores nationwide) pairs with its companion app to track exposure to UV as well as pollution, pollen, and humidity. Fast Company magazine recognized My Skin Track UV in two categories as part of its 2019 World Changing Ideas Awards. My Skin Track UV was named a finalist in the awards' "Health & Wellness" category and received an additional honorable mention in the category of "General Excellence." This year, Fast Company received the largest number of entries to-date. Winners and finalists were determined by a panel of esteemed judges and were chosen based on their feasibility and the potential for impact across 12 categories, from Food to Energy to Developing World Technology. My Skin Track UV was also awarded with a 2019 Good Design® Award in the personal category which honors both products and industry leaders in design and manufacturing that have chartered new directions and pushed the envelope for competitive products in the world marketplace.

With summer here, La Roche-Posay will continue its decade-long effort to keep people protected from the sun.

About La Roche-Posay

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer a better life for sensitive skin. Created by a pharmacist in 1975, the brand is now present in over 60 countries. It offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to complement their patients' treatments and promote good skincare practices adapted to each skin concern. The brand develops formulas with its exclusive Selenium-rich water, also used at its Thermal Center, the first Dermatology Center in Europe, due to its antioxidant and soothing properties. The products are developed using a strict formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety, even on sensitive skin. The key La Roche-Posay product ranges are: Lipikar (dry skin), Anthelios (photoprotection), Effaclar (acne) and Toleriane (sensitive skin).

1 Skin Cancer Foundation

2 Skin Cancer Foundation

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/10th-anniversary-of-la-roche-posays-sos---save-our-skin-campaign-301082544.html

SOURCE La Roche-Posay