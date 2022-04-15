10x Potential Stock Picks -- 3 Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Every investor is continuously searching for the next big winner in his or her portfolio -- a stock that will provide significant growth for long-term investors. These are often referred to as "bagger stocks." Many high-quality companies beaten down from recent highs could be buying opportunities. I have spent countless hours researching my favorites, and I want to share three of these stock picks with you.In today's video, I provide three of my favorite growth stocks that I believe could provide tenfold returns over the next 10 years. These companies are leaders and disrupters with significant total addressable market (TAM). I cover stock picks from the following secular growth trends:One of my favorites is Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ: INDI), which was founded to focus on semiconductor and software solutions for the automotive industry. It creates connected car solutions, user experience solutions, electrification applications and equipment, and edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which includes lidar. David Aldrich, retired chairman of the board of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS), is on Indie's board of directors, and he has an incredible track record in the semiconductor space. With a market cap under $1 billion and several key wins teed up for production, it's easy to see how Indie could be a tenfold stock over the next decade. Continue reading