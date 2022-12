11.5% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It should come as no surprise that nearly all investors -- from retail traders to those working at hedge funds -- closely follow the moves of Warren Buffett and his company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B).After all, between 1965 and 2021 Berkshire's stock generated a compound annual gain of more than 20%, while the broader benchmark S&P 500 has only compounded at a rate of 10.5% including dividends. Berkshire's stock has also soundly beaten the market this year.Part of the reason for Berkshire's outperformance is due to its large equities portfolio, which is currently valued at more than $332 billion. While a lot of investors know about some of the biggest positions in Berkshire's portfolio, such as Apple, what they may not know is that just two consumer staples stocks currently make up a little over 11.5% of Berkshire's entire portfolio.