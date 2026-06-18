AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
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18.06.2026 15:20:00
11 Words From Nvidia CFO Colette Kress That Should Have AMD and Intel Investors Worried
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has dominated the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution through its industry-leading suite of graphics processing units (GPUs) -- powerful parallel processors that were ideal for handling the computational complex workloads of training AI models. But the recent unveiling of the company's Vera central processing unit (CPU) platform signals a strategic broadening of its ambitions within AI chip stacks.The Vera CPU platform is purpose-built for the demands of an emerging new technology: agentic AI. Nvidia CFO Colette Kress says that the platform unlocks a brand new $200 billion market for the company. This development propels Nvidia beyond its role as a supplier of accelerator hardware for data centers, positioning it to supply more of the foundational compute layer of next-generation AI infrastructure.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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