110,248 course files made more inclusive during 3rd Annual Global Fix Your Content Day Challenge

With more than 180 participating institutions, one-day accessibility competition strives to help instructors make digital content more accessible

BOCA RATON, Fla. , May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology , a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced the results from its third annual Fix Your Content Day Challenge as part of Global Accessibility Awareness Day . Setting a record again with 182 unique institutions participating across 13 countries, higher education institutions fixed more than 110,000 course files using Blackboard Ally, surpassing the totals achieved in 2020 and 2021.

"Digital accessibility for remote and hybrid learning is more important than ever, and we hope that institutions worldwide will continue to prioritize efforts to ensure learning experiences are more inclusive, equitable and accessible for all students," said Dan Loury, Senior Product Management Director for Blackboard Ally at Anthology. "It is truly awe-inspiring to witness the global higher education community rise to this challenge in support of learner success."

The number of participating institutions rose more than 55 percent and the number of countries represented nearly doubled compared to 2021, including more than 100 institutions that participated for the first time.

Universities utilized Blackboard Ally, Anthology's digital accessibility solution, to identify course files in need of accessibility fixes. Ally increases awareness and provides detailed insight and guidance to instructors on how to improve the accessibility of their content by delivering alerts to issues and recommendations on corrections and alternatives. In addition, Ally offers comprehensive institutional reporting tools on the accessibility of course content to help administrators identify higher-level challenges and prioritize resources more effectively.

Winners were determined by the number of files fixed per number of students enrolled on campus, and by region. Each campus had 24 hours to fix as many files as possible.

Global Fix Your Content Day Winners:

First: Coastal Pines Technical College – Georgia, United States – 11.10 files fixed per student (24,057 total fixes)

Second: Ogeechee Technical College – Georgia, United States – 5.58 files fixed per student (9,095 total fixes)

Third: University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville – Arkansas, United States – 5.17 files fixed per student (2,662 total fixes)

REGIONAL WINNERS

North America:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College – Georgia, United States – 2.34 files fixed per student (6,142 total fixes)

Asia Pacific:

Charles Darwin University – Darwin, Australia -- .30 files fixed per student (3,395 total fixes)

Europe:

Cranfield University – Cranfield, United Kingdom – 1.84 files fixed per student (4,609 total fixes)

First Time Participant Winner

Eastern Kentucky University – Kentucky, United States -- .31 files fixed per student (4,066 total files fixed)

About Anthology

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, recently combining with Blackboard to support more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community, Anthology helps learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals through over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for K-12, higher education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com .

Media Contact

Chelcee Coffman

Anthology

704-615-7603

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/110-248-course-files-made-more-inclusive-during-3rd-annual-global-fix-your-content-day-challenge-301555640.html

SOURCE Anthology