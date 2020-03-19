111 Launches Free Consultation Services for Chinese Citizens Abroad against COVID-19

COVID-19 continues to spread across the world, especially in Europe. According to John Hopkins University's latest real-time statistics, as of 10:00 a.m. Beijing Time on March 19, the COVID-19 had sickened more than 217,000 people globally, with 136,100 cases diagnosed outside China (https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html). As the ongoing pandemic draws increasing international concern, within China fears have mounted about the safety of Chinese citizens living and working abroad.

SHANGHAI, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) ("111" or the "Company"), a leading integrated online and offline healthcare platform in China, announced today that it has started to offer free online consultation service to Chinese nationals living and working abroad through its Internet hospital since March 17. This expands the Company's pioneering efforts to combat the outbreak, by providing including free online consultations to the large numbers of Chinese living, working, or visiting overseas.

Equipped with a professional medical team of more than 2,000 doctors, 111's platform is capable of providing real-time online consultation services to Chinese nationals living and working abroad, as well as potentially to the more than 60 million overseas Chinese, mostly residing in Southeast Asia. The newly launched Chinese-language service covers 11 categories including general outpatient, pediatrics, internal medicine and gynecology and obstetrics. In the meantime, 111 has also placed a portal to the service at a prominent position on its app homepage with a clear reminder, so that users of the app can easily locate and access the service. The service can be visited at https://yzm.111.com.cn/m/yw-twwz/overseas.html?channel=HWYZ&drugstore=7370935&from=singlemessage&isappinstalled=0.

As a major cloud-based healthcare service provider and leading Internet healthcare platform in China's fight against the virus, 111 has provided free online consultation service through its Internet hospital since a national emergency was declared against the outbreak of COVID-19 on January 23. The service has served as an important complement to offline medical resources and effectively helps to minimize the risk of hospital-acquired contagion.

During the outbreak, the number of new registered users on 111's App has increased over fivefold and the number of new patients with chronic diseases has increased more than threefold. With the assistance of artificial intelligence ("AI") technology, individual doctors on 111's platform have provided as many as 300 consultations per day.

Mr. Pengcheng Zhu, Co-COO of 111, commented, "Online medical service is emerging as the 'second battlefield' in China's efforts on prevention and control of the virus. By leveraging our cloud capabilities, 111 will continue to help Chinese people around the world combat the outbreak with our cloud-based free online consultation service."

About 111, Inc.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) ("111" or the "Company") is a leading integrated online and offline healthcare platform in China. The Company provides hundreds of millions of consumers with better access to pharmaceutical products and healthcare services directly through its online retail pharmacy and indirectly through its offline pharmacy network. 111 also offers online healthcare services through its internet hospital, 1 Clinic, which provides consumers with cost-effective and convenient online consultation and electronic prescription services. In addition to providing direct services to consumers through its online retail pharmacy, 111 also enables offline pharmacies to better serve their customers. The Company's online wholesale pharmacy, 1 Drug Mall, serves as a one-stop shop for pharmacies to source a vast selection of pharmaceutical products. The Company's new retail platform, by integrating the front and back ends of the pharmaceutical supply chain, has formed a smart supply chain, which transforms the flow of pharmaceutical products to pharmacies and modernizes how they serve their customers.

