Diese Österreich-Aktien sind aktuell attraktive Investments. Eine Chart-Sondersendung von BNP Paribas Zertifikate mit Experte Christian Drastil. -W-

11 a Aktie

11 a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N465 / ISIN: US68247Q1022

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.04.2026 12:17:22

111 Q4 Loss Narrows, Turns To Adj. Profit From Opns

(RTTNews) - 111, Inc. (YI), a Chinese tech-enabled healthcare company, reported Thursday a narrower net loss for the fourth quarter, supported mainly by lower operating expenses as well as the absence of last year's share-based compensation expenses. The company reported adjusted profit from operations, compared to prior year's loss, despite lower revenue.

For the fourth quarter, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB16.22 million or RMB 1.80 per ADS, compared to loss of RMB19.84 million or RMB2.20 per ADS in the same quarter of last year.

In dollar terms, attributable net loss was $2.32 million or $0.20 per ADS in the latest quarter.

The prior year's result was hurt mainly by share-based compensation expenses of RMB5.03 million or RMB0.60 per share.

The prior year's adjusted net loss was RMB14.81 million or RMB1.60 per ADS.

Other net income was RMB 4.039 million compared to a loss of RMB 0.479 million in the prior year

Adjusted profit from operations was RMB0.223 million or $0.032 million, compared to a loss of RMB 2.292 million a year earlier

Operating costs and expenses were RMB2.82 billion or $403.32 million, a decrease of 26.8% from last year.

Quarterly net revenues declined to RMB 2.82 billion or $403.28 million from RMB 3.85 billion a year before.

On the Nasdaq, shares of 111 closed Wednesday's regular trading 4.18 percent higher, at $6.48.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu 111 Incorporation (A) (spons. ADRs)

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu 111 Incorporation (A) (spons. ADRs)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 14: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
05.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 14
04.04.26 KW 14: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.04.26 März 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Israel will mit Libanon verhandeln: ATX fester erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte sich vor dem Wochenende freundlich zeigen. Der deutsche Leitindex wird fester erwartet. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchen am Freitag Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen