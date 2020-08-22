118 Greenberg Traurig Florida Attorneys Listed in Best Lawyers in America 2021

MIAMI, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2021 edition of Best Lawyers in America recognizes 118 attorneys from across the six Florida offices of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. The firm is top-listed across five practice areas in the state and in four metro-markets: Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Tallahassee, and West Palm Beach.

For the 14th consecutive year, Greenberg Traurig has more attorneys listed in Best Lawyers in America than any other law firm in the guide. Nationwide, the guide lists over 400 Greenberg Traurig attorneys and recognizes 26 of these as "Lawyer of the Year" in their respective practices and markets, including 17 from Florida.

According to Best Lawyers, inclusion in its guide is completely based on peer-review and only one lawyer in each practice and designated metropolitan area is recognized as a "Lawyer of the Year." The "Top Listed" designation is given to the firm that has the most listed lawyers in a specific location and practice areas.

The Greenberg Traurig Florida lawyers recognized as a 2021 "Lawyer of the Year" are:



Fred W. Baggett , Government Relations Practice, Tallahassee

, Government Relations Practice, Donn A. Beloff , Corporate Law, Fort Lauderdale

, Corporate Law, Bridget A. Berry , Employment Law - Management, West Palm Beach

, Employment Law - Management, Mark F. Bideau , Litigation - Construction, West Palm Beach

, Litigation - Construction, Lucia A. Dougherty , Administrative/Regulatory Law, Miami

, Administrative/Regulatory Law, Carl A. Fornaris , Securities Regulation, Miami

, Securities Regulation, James R. George , Litigation - Trusts and Estates, Fort Lauderdale

, Litigation - Trusts and Estates, Laurie L. Gildan , Real Estate Law, West Palm Beach

, Real Estate Law, Bruce H. Giles-Klein , Public Finance Law, Miami

, Public Finance Law, Barbara A. Hall , Government Relations Practice, Fort Lauderdale

, Government Relations Practice, Gregory W. Herbert , Litigation - Patent, Orlando

, Litigation - Patent, Orlando Bradford D. Kaufman , Litigation - Securities, West Palm Beach

, Litigation - Securities, Kara L. MacCullough , Securities/Capital Markets Law, Fort Lauderdale

, Securities/Capital Markets Law, Paul B. McCawley , Tax Law, Fort Lauderdale

, Tax Law, David C. Peck , Health Care Law, Fort Lauderdale

, Health Care Law, Barry Richard , Appellate Practice, Tallahassee

, Appellate Practice, Gary A. Saul , Real Estate Law, Miami

In Florida, Greenberg Traurig is "Top Listed" in the following practice areas: Administrative/Regulatory Law, Government Relations Practice; Litigation - Land Use and Zoning; Public Finance Law; Securities/Capital Markets Law.

Also in the following Florida metro-markets, Greenberg Traurig had the most lawyers ranked for the listed practice area:



Fort Lauderdale, FL : Corporate Law; Securities/Capital Markets Law

: Corporate Law; Securities/Capital Markets Law Miami, FL : Litigation – Real Estate; Real Estate Law

: Litigation – Real Estate; Real Estate Law Tallahassee, FL : Administrative/Regulatory Law; Government Relations Practice

: Administrative/Regulatory Law; Government Relations Practice West Palm Beach, FL : Litigation - Securities

The Greenberg Traurig Florida attorneys recognized by Best Lawyers in America are listed with their corresponding category/practice area(s) and the year they were first recognized:

Fort Lauderdale



Donn A. Beloff (2006) - Corporate Law; Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law; Securities/Capital Markets Law

(2006) - Corporate Law; Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law; Securities/Capital Markets Law Rebecca G. DiStefano (2016) - Corporate Law

(2016) - Corporate Law Brian J. Gavsie (2019) - Securities/Capital Markets Law

(2019) - Securities/Capital Markets Law Jonathan S. Gelman (2009) - Real Estate Law

(2009) - Real Estate Law James R. George (2015) - Litigation - Trusts and Estates

(2015) - Litigation - Trusts and Estates Glenn E. Goldstein (2010) - Bet-the-Company Litigation; Commercial Litigation; Litigation - Banking and Finance; Litigation - Real Estate

(2010) - Bet-the-Company Litigation; Commercial Litigation; Litigation - Banking and Finance; Litigation - Real Estate Laurie L. Green (2019) - Securities/Capital Markets Law

(2019) - Securities/Capital Markets Law Barbara A. Hall (2007) - Environmental Law; Government Relations Practice

(2007) - Environmental Law; Government Relations Practice Jeffrey Allan Hirsch (2010) - Commercial Litigation

(2010) - Commercial Litigation Kenneth A. Horky (2013) - Commercial Litigation

(2013) - Commercial Litigation Stanley G. Jacobs, Jr. (2013) - Corporate Law; Securities/Capital Markets Law

(2013) - Corporate Law; Securities/Capital Markets Law Stephen F. Katz (2005) - Real Estate Law

(2005) - Real Estate Law Marvin A. Kirsner (2008) - Tax Law

(2008) - Tax Law Kara L. MacCullough (2012) - Corporate Compliance Law; Corporate Law; Securities/Capital Markets Law

(2012) - Corporate Compliance Law; Corporate Law; Securities/Capital Markets Law Bruce I. March (2011) - Mergers and Acquisitions Law

(2011) - Mergers and Acquisitions Law Joel D. Maser (2005) - Tax Law

(2005) - Tax Law Dan McCawley (2010) - Real Estate Law

(2010) - Real Estate Law Paul B. McCawley (2009) - Tax Law; Trusts and Estates

(2009) - Tax Law; Trusts and Estates John L. McManus (2013) - Commercial Litigation

(2013) - Commercial Litigation Stephen A. Mendelsohn (2013) - Litigation - Banking and Finance

(2013) - Litigation - Banking and Finance Matthew W. Miller (2011) - Corporate Law; Securities/Capital Markets Law; Securities Regulation

(2011) - Corporate Law; Securities/Capital Markets Law; Securities Regulation David C. Peck (2006) - Corporate Law; Health Care Law

(2006) - Corporate Law; Health Care Law Paul B. Ranis (2020) - Employment Law - Management

Brian J. Sherr (2007) - Real Estate Law

(2007) - Real Estate Law Michele L. Stocker (2013) - Commercial Litigation

(2013) - Commercial Litigation Jon L. Swergold (2016) - Commercial Litigation

Miami



Cesar L. Alvarez (1993) - Corporate Law; International Trade and Finance Law

(1993) - Corporate Law; International Trade and Finance Law Emilio J. Alvarez-Farré (2006) - Corporate Law; International Mergers & Acquisitions; Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Christopher L. Barnett (2016) - Litigation - Construction

(2016) - Litigation - Construction Kerri L. Barsh (2007) - Environmental Law; Land Use and Zoning Law; Litigation - Environmental; Litigation - Land Use and Zoning; Natural Resources Law

(2007) - Environmental Law; Land Use and Zoning Law; Litigation - Environmental; Litigation - Land Use and Zoning; Natural Resources Law Norman J. Benford (1983) - Trusts and Estates

(1983) - Trusts and Estates Burt Bruton (2005) - Litigation - Real Estate; Real Estate Law

(2005) - Litigation - Real Estate; Real Estate Law L. Frank Cordero (2006) - Tax Law

(2006) - Tax Law David A. Coulson (2010) - Commercial Litigation

(2010) - Commercial Litigation Jaret L. Davis (2016) - Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Venture Capital Law

(2016) - Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Venture Capital Law Albert A. del Castillo (2006) - Public Finance Law

(2006) - Public Finance Law Alan T. Dimond (2007) - Commercial Litigation; Litigation - Construction; Litigation - Municipal; Litigation - Real Estate

(2007) - Commercial Litigation; Litigation - Construction; Litigation - Municipal; Litigation - Real Estate Lucia A. Dougherty (2006) - Administrative/Regulatory Law; Environmental Law; Land Use and Zoning Law; Real Estate Law

(2006) - Administrative/Regulatory Law; Environmental Law; Land Use and Zoning Law; Real Estate Law Jed Dwyer (2019) - Criminal Defense: White-Collar

(2019) - Criminal Defense: White-Collar Iris Escarra (2020) - Land Use and Zoning Law; Real Estate Law

(2020) - Land Use and Zoning Law; Real Estate Law Robert S. Fine (2012) - Government Relations Practice; Litigation - Land Use and Zoning

(2012) - Government Relations Practice; Litigation - Land Use and Zoning Joseph Z. Fleming (1983) - Employment Law - Management; Environmental Law; Labor Law - Management; Land Use and Zoning Law; Litigation - Environmental; Litigation - Labor and Employment; Litigation - Land Use and Zoning; Sports Law; Water Law

(1983) - Employment Law - Management; Environmental Law; Labor Law - Management; Land Use and Zoning Law; Litigation - Environmental; Litigation - Labor and Employment; Litigation - Land Use and Zoning; Sports Law; Water Law Carl A. Fornaris (2008) - Banking and Finance Law; Corporate Law; Financial Services Regulation Law; Securities/Capital Markets Law; Securities Regulation

(2008) - Banking and Finance Law; Corporate Law; Financial Services Regulation Law; Securities/Capital Markets Law; Securities Regulation Ricardo L. Fraga (2010) - Real Estate Law

(2010) - Real Estate Law Robert C. Gang (2006) - Public Finance Law

(2006) - Public Finance Law Bruce H. Giles-Klein (2006) - Public Finance Law

(2006) - Public Finance Law Richard J. Giusto (2007) - Real Estate Law

(2007) - Real Estate Law Steven E. Goldman (2007) - Real Estate Law

(2007) - Real Estate Law Matthew B. Gorson (1987) - Real Estate Law

(1987) - Real Estate Law Robert L. Grossman (2019) - International Mergers & Acquisitions

(2019) - International Mergers & Acquisitions Larry J. Hoffman (1989) - Corporate Law

(1989) - Corporate Law John B. Hutton III (2009) - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law; Commercial Litigation; Litigation - Bankruptcy

(2009) - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law; Commercial Litigation; Litigation - Bankruptcy Yosbel A. Ibarra (2019) - Corporate Law; Mergers and Acquisitions Law

(2019) - Corporate Law; Mergers and Acquisitions Law Martin Kalb (2017) - Trusts and Estates

(2017) - Trusts and Estates Michael N. Kreitzer (2012) - Commercial Litigation; Litigation - Real Estate

(2012) - Commercial Litigation; Litigation - Real Estate Steven A. Landy (2014) - Real Estate Law

(2014) - Real Estate Law Steven B. Lapidus (1995) - Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

(1995) - Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law Nancy B. Lash (2008) - Real Estate Law

(2008) - Real Estate Law Kimberly S. LeCompte (2020) - Real Estate Law

(2020) - Real Estate Law Juan Loumiet (2008) - Litigation - Real Estate; Real Estate Law

(2008) - Litigation - Real Estate; Real Estate Law Patrick F. Martin (2012) - Employment Law - Management; Labor Law - Management

(2012) - Employment Law - Management; Labor Law - Management Ronald M. Rosengarten (2006) - Employment Law - Management; Labor Law - Management

(2006) - Employment Law - Management; Labor Law - Management Mark A. Salky (2013) - Commercial Litigation; Litigation - Real Estate

(2013) - Commercial Litigation; Litigation - Real Estate Gary A. Saul (2006) - Real Estate Law

(2006) - Real Estate Law Elliot H. Scherker (2001) - Appellate Practice; Criminal Defense: White-Collar; Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants

(2001) - Appellate Practice; Criminal Defense: White-Collar; Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants Ozzie A. Schindler (2006) - Tax Law

(2006) - Tax Law William R. Siegel (2017) - Tax Law

(2017) - Tax Law Susan J. Tarbe (2007) - Commercial Litigation; Criminal Defense: White-Collar

(2007) - Commercial Litigation; Criminal Defense: White-Collar Michael J. Thomas (2019) - Construction Law

(2019) - Construction Law Manuel R. Valcarcel IV (2007) - Communications Law; Technology Law

(2007) - Communications Law; Technology Law David E. Wells (2008) - Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Securities/Capital Markets Law

(2008) - Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Securities/Capital Markets Law Diana S.C. Zeydel (2008) - Litigation - Trusts and Estates; Tax Law; Trusts and Estates

Orlando



Warren S. Bloom (2007) - Public Finance Law

(2007) - Public Finance Law Joshua R. Brown (2019) - Litigation - Intellectual Property, Litigation - Patent

(2019) - Litigation - Intellectual Property, Litigation - Patent Orlando L. Evora (2007) - Real Estate Law

(2007) - Real Estate Law Andrew R. Finkelstein (2016) - Corporate Law

(2016) - Corporate Law Gregory W. Herbert (2010) - Litigation - Intellectual Property; Litigation - Patent; Media Law

(2010) - Litigation - Intellectual Property; Litigation - Patent; Media Law Joseph J. JeBailey (2013) - Real Estate Law

(2013) - Real Estate Law Courtney M. Keller (2021) – Commercial Litigation

(2021) – Commercial Litigation Julie P. Kendig-Schrader (2008) - Environmental Law; Litigation - Land Use and Zoning; Real Estate Law

(2008) - Environmental Law; Litigation - Land Use and Zoning; Real Estate Law Jason C. McDonald (2018) - Corporate Law

(2018) - Corporate Law Jonathan M. Perry (2014) - Real Estate Law

(2014) - Real Estate Law Alan C. Sheppard, Jr. (2013) - Real Estate Law

(2013) - Real Estate Law I. William Spivey II (2009) - Commercial Litigation; Litigation - Banking and Finance; Litigation - Real Estate

(2009) - Commercial Litigation; Litigation - Banking and Finance; Litigation - Real Estate Michael J. Sullivan (2005) - Leisure and Hospitality Law; Real Estate Law

(2005) - Leisure and Hospitality Law; Real Estate Law Jéan E. Wilson (2007) - Public Finance Law

Tallahassee

David C. Asburn (2008) - Administrative/Regulatory Law; Government Relations Practice; Health Care Law

(2008) - Administrative/Regulatory Law; Government Relations Practice; Health Care Law Fred W. Baggett (2007) - Administrative/Regulatory Law; Government Relations Practice

(2007) - Administrative/Regulatory Law; Government Relations Practice Lorence Jon Bielby (2008) - Commercial Litigation; Litigation - Intellectual Property; Litigation - Labor and Employment; Technology Law

(2008) - Commercial Litigation; Litigation - Intellectual Property; Litigation - Labor and Employment; Technology Law Michael J. Cherniga (2006) - Administrative/Regulatory Law; Government Relations Practice; Health Care Law

(2006) - Administrative/Regulatory Law; Government Relations Practice; Health Care Law Hayden R. Dempsey (2007) - Administrative/Regulatory Law; Government Relations Practice

(2007) - Administrative/Regulatory Law; Government Relations Practice Fred F. Harris (2010) - Corporate Law; Public Finance Law; Securities/Capital Markets Law; Tax Law

(2010) - Corporate Law; Public Finance Law; Securities/Capital Markets Law; Tax Law Fred E. Karlinsky (2019) - Insurance Law

(2019) - Insurance Law M. Hope Keating (2010) - Appellate Practice; Health Care Law

(2010) - Appellate Practice; Health Care Law Robert R. McDonald (2009) - Real Estate Law

(2009) - Real Estate Law Maribel N. Nicholson-Choice (2010) - Environmental Law; Natural Resources Law

(2010) - Environmental Law; Natural Resources Law Sonya C. Penley (2016) - Administrative/Regulatory Law; Health Care Law

(2016) - Administrative/Regulatory Law; Health Care Law Barry Richard (2006) - Appellate Practice; Bet-the-Company Litigation; Commercial Litigation; Ethics and Professional Responsibility Law; Litigation - Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy)

Tampa



Gregory W. Kehoe (2009) - Commercial Litigation; Criminal Defense: White-Collar

(2009) - Commercial Litigation; Criminal Defense: White-Collar Richard C. McCrea, Jr. (1995) - Employment Law - Management; Labor Law - Management; Litigation - Labor and Employment; Trade Secrets Law

(1995) - Employment Law - Management; Labor Law - Management; Litigation - Labor and Employment; Trade Secrets Law Kimberly A. Mello (2013) - Appellate Practice

(2013) - Appellate Practice Katie Molloy (2021) – Labor Law - Management; Litigation - Labor and Employment

(2021) – Labor Law - Management; Litigation - Labor and Employment Christopher Torres (2020) - Commercial Litigation

(2020) - Commercial Litigation David B. Weinstein (2005) - Commercial Litigation; Criminal Defense: White-Collar; Environmental Law; Litigation - Environmental

West Palm Beach



Bridget A. Berry (2012) - Commercial Litigation; Employment Law - Management; Litigation - Construction; Litigation - Labor and Employment; Litigation - Real Estate

(2012) - Commercial Litigation; Employment Law - Management; Litigation - Construction; Litigation - Labor and Employment; Litigation - Real Estate Mark F. Bideau (2009) - Bet-the-Company Litigation; Commercial Litigation; Construction Law; Employment Law - Management; Litigation - Construction; Litigation - First Amendment; Litigation - Labor and Employment; Litigation - Land Use and Zoning; Litigation - Real Estate; Litigation - Securities; Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions - Defendants

(2009) - Bet-the-Company Litigation; Commercial Litigation; Construction Law; Employment Law - Management; Litigation - Construction; Litigation - First Amendment; Litigation - Labor and Employment; Litigation - Land Use and Zoning; Litigation - Real Estate; Litigation - Securities; Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions - Defendants Joseph C. Coates III (2011) - Commercial Litigation; Litigation - Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy); Litigation - Securities

(2011) - Commercial Litigation; Litigation - Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy); Litigation - Securities Tracy L. Gerber (2014) - Litigation - Securities

(2014) - Litigation - Securities Laurie L. Gildan (2009) - Litigation - Real Estate; Real Estate Law

(2009) - Litigation - Real Estate; Real Estate Law Phillip C. Gildan (2017) - Corporate Law

(2017) - Corporate Law Dennis W. Hillier (2007) - Real Estate Law

(2007) - Real Estate Law Phillip H. Hutchinson (2015) - Product Liability Litigation - Defendants

(2015) - Product Liability Litigation - Defendants Bradford D. Kaufman (2008) - Commercial Litigation; Litigation - Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy); Litigation - Securities; Securities/Capital Markets Law; Securities Regulation

(2008) - Commercial Litigation; Litigation - Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy); Litigation - Securities; Securities/Capital Markets Law; Securities Regulation Marcia H. Langley (2010) - Real Estate Law

(2010) - Real Estate Law David M. Layman (2010) - Real Estate Law

(2010) - Real Estate Law Craig T. McClung (2012) - Tax Law

(2012) - Tax Law Robert Sanders (2010) - Land Use and Zoning Law

(2010) - Land Use and Zoning Law Stephen D. Sanford (2010) - Public Finance Law

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, P.A.