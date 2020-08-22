|
118 Greenberg Traurig Florida Attorneys Listed in Best Lawyers in America 2021
MIAMI, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2021 edition of Best Lawyers in America recognizes 118 attorneys from across the six Florida offices of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. The firm is top-listed across five practice areas in the state and in four metro-markets: Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Tallahassee, and West Palm Beach.
For the 14th consecutive year, Greenberg Traurig has more attorneys listed in Best Lawyers in America than any other law firm in the guide. Nationwide, the guide lists over 400 Greenberg Traurig attorneys and recognizes 26 of these as "Lawyer of the Year" in their respective practices and markets, including 17 from Florida.
According to Best Lawyers, inclusion in its guide is completely based on peer-review and only one lawyer in each practice and designated metropolitan area is recognized as a "Lawyer of the Year." The "Top Listed" designation is given to the firm that has the most listed lawyers in a specific location and practice areas.
The Greenberg Traurig Florida lawyers recognized as a 2021 "Lawyer of the Year" are:
- Fred W. Baggett, Government Relations Practice, Tallahassee
- Donn A. Beloff, Corporate Law, Fort Lauderdale
- Bridget A. Berry, Employment Law - Management, West Palm Beach
- Mark F. Bideau, Litigation - Construction, West Palm Beach
- Lucia A. Dougherty, Administrative/Regulatory Law, Miami
- Carl A. Fornaris, Securities Regulation, Miami
- James R. George, Litigation - Trusts and Estates, Fort Lauderdale
- Laurie L. Gildan, Real Estate Law, West Palm Beach
- Bruce H. Giles-Klein, Public Finance Law, Miami
- Barbara A. Hall, Government Relations Practice, Fort Lauderdale
- Gregory W. Herbert, Litigation - Patent, Orlando
- Bradford D. Kaufman, Litigation - Securities, West Palm Beach
- Kara L. MacCullough, Securities/Capital Markets Law, Fort Lauderdale
- Paul B. McCawley, Tax Law, Fort Lauderdale
- David C. Peck, Health Care Law, Fort Lauderdale
- Barry Richard, Appellate Practice, Tallahassee
- Gary A. Saul, Real Estate Law, Miami
In Florida, Greenberg Traurig is "Top Listed" in the following practice areas: Administrative/Regulatory Law, Government Relations Practice; Litigation - Land Use and Zoning; Public Finance Law; Securities/Capital Markets Law.
Also in the following Florida metro-markets, Greenberg Traurig had the most lawyers ranked for the listed practice area:
- Fort Lauderdale, FL: Corporate Law; Securities/Capital Markets Law
- Miami, FL: Litigation – Real Estate; Real Estate Law
- Tallahassee, FL: Administrative/Regulatory Law; Government Relations Practice
- West Palm Beach, FL: Litigation - Securities
The Greenberg Traurig Florida attorneys recognized by Best Lawyers in America are listed with their corresponding category/practice area(s) and the year they were first recognized:
Fort Lauderdale
- Donn A. Beloff (2006) - Corporate Law; Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law; Securities/Capital Markets Law
- Rebecca G. DiStefano (2016) - Corporate Law
- Brian J. Gavsie (2019) - Securities/Capital Markets Law
- Jonathan S. Gelman (2009) - Real Estate Law
- James R. George (2015) - Litigation - Trusts and Estates
- Glenn E. Goldstein (2010) - Bet-the-Company Litigation; Commercial Litigation; Litigation - Banking and Finance; Litigation - Real Estate
- Laurie L. Green (2019) - Securities/Capital Markets Law
- Barbara A. Hall (2007) - Environmental Law; Government Relations Practice
- Jeffrey Allan Hirsch (2010) - Commercial Litigation
- Kenneth A. Horky (2013) - Commercial Litigation
- Stanley G. Jacobs, Jr. (2013) - Corporate Law; Securities/Capital Markets Law
- Stephen F. Katz (2005) - Real Estate Law
- Marvin A. Kirsner (2008) - Tax Law
- Kara L. MacCullough (2012) - Corporate Compliance Law; Corporate Law; Securities/Capital Markets Law
- Bruce I. March (2011) - Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Joel D. Maser (2005) - Tax Law
- Dan McCawley (2010) - Real Estate Law
- Paul B. McCawley (2009) - Tax Law; Trusts and Estates
- John L. McManus (2013) - Commercial Litigation
- Stephen A. Mendelsohn (2013) - Litigation - Banking and Finance
- Matthew W. Miller (2011) - Corporate Law; Securities/Capital Markets Law; Securities Regulation
- David C. Peck (2006) - Corporate Law; Health Care Law
- Paul B. Ranis (2020) - Employment Law - Management
- Brian J. Sherr (2007) - Real Estate Law
- Michele L. Stocker (2013) - Commercial Litigation
- Jon L. Swergold (2016) - Commercial Litigation
Miami
- Cesar L. Alvarez (1993) - Corporate Law; International Trade and Finance Law
- Emilio J. Alvarez-Farré (2006) - Corporate Law; International Mergers & Acquisitions; Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Christopher L. Barnett (2016) - Litigation - Construction
- Kerri L. Barsh (2007) - Environmental Law; Land Use and Zoning Law; Litigation - Environmental; Litigation - Land Use and Zoning; Natural Resources Law
- Norman J. Benford (1983) - Trusts and Estates
- Burt Bruton (2005) - Litigation - Real Estate; Real Estate Law
- L. Frank Cordero (2006) - Tax Law
- David A. Coulson (2010) - Commercial Litigation
- Jaret L. Davis (2016) - Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Venture Capital Law
- Albert A. del Castillo (2006) - Public Finance Law
- Alan T. Dimond (2007) - Commercial Litigation; Litigation - Construction; Litigation - Municipal; Litigation - Real Estate
- Lucia A. Dougherty (2006) - Administrative/Regulatory Law; Environmental Law; Land Use and Zoning Law; Real Estate Law
- Jed Dwyer (2019) - Criminal Defense: White-Collar
- Iris Escarra (2020) - Land Use and Zoning Law; Real Estate Law
- Robert S. Fine (2012) - Government Relations Practice; Litigation - Land Use and Zoning
- Joseph Z. Fleming (1983) - Employment Law - Management; Environmental Law; Labor Law - Management; Land Use and Zoning Law; Litigation - Environmental; Litigation - Labor and Employment; Litigation - Land Use and Zoning; Sports Law; Water Law
- Carl A. Fornaris (2008) - Banking and Finance Law; Corporate Law; Financial Services Regulation Law; Securities/Capital Markets Law; Securities Regulation
- Ricardo L. Fraga (2010) - Real Estate Law
- Robert C. Gang (2006) - Public Finance Law
- Bruce H. Giles-Klein (2006) - Public Finance Law
- Richard J. Giusto (2007) - Real Estate Law
- Steven E. Goldman (2007) - Real Estate Law
- Matthew B. Gorson (1987) - Real Estate Law
- Robert L. Grossman (2019) - International Mergers & Acquisitions
- Larry J. Hoffman (1989) - Corporate Law
- John B. Hutton III (2009) - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law; Commercial Litigation; Litigation - Bankruptcy
- Yosbel A. Ibarra (2019) - Corporate Law; Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Martin Kalb (2017) - Trusts and Estates
- Michael N. Kreitzer (2012) - Commercial Litigation; Litigation - Real Estate
- Steven A. Landy (2014) - Real Estate Law
- Steven B. Lapidus (1995) - Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
- Nancy B. Lash (2008) - Real Estate Law
- Kimberly S. LeCompte (2020) - Real Estate Law
- Juan Loumiet (2008) - Litigation - Real Estate; Real Estate Law
- Patrick F. Martin (2012) - Employment Law - Management; Labor Law - Management
- Ronald M. Rosengarten (2006) - Employment Law - Management; Labor Law - Management
- Mark A. Salky (2013) - Commercial Litigation; Litigation - Real Estate
- Gary A. Saul (2006) - Real Estate Law
- Elliot H. Scherker (2001) - Appellate Practice; Criminal Defense: White-Collar; Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants
- Ozzie A. Schindler (2006) - Tax Law
- William R. Siegel (2017) - Tax Law
- Susan J. Tarbe (2007) - Commercial Litigation; Criminal Defense: White-Collar
- Michael J. Thomas (2019) - Construction Law
- Manuel R. Valcarcel IV (2007) - Communications Law; Technology Law
- David E. Wells (2008) - Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Securities/Capital Markets Law
- Diana S.C. Zeydel (2008) - Litigation - Trusts and Estates; Tax Law; Trusts and Estates
Orlando
- Warren S. Bloom (2007) - Public Finance Law
- Joshua R. Brown (2019) - Litigation - Intellectual Property, Litigation - Patent
- Orlando L. Evora (2007) - Real Estate Law
- Andrew R. Finkelstein (2016) - Corporate Law
- Gregory W. Herbert (2010) - Litigation - Intellectual Property; Litigation - Patent; Media Law
- Joseph J. JeBailey (2013) - Real Estate Law
- Courtney M. Keller (2021) – Commercial Litigation
- Julie P. Kendig-Schrader (2008) - Environmental Law; Litigation - Land Use and Zoning; Real Estate Law
- Jason C. McDonald (2018) - Corporate Law
- Jonathan M. Perry (2014) - Real Estate Law
- Alan C. Sheppard, Jr. (2013) - Real Estate Law
- I. William Spivey II (2009) - Commercial Litigation; Litigation - Banking and Finance; Litigation - Real Estate
- Michael J. Sullivan (2005) - Leisure and Hospitality Law; Real Estate Law
- Jéan E. Wilson (2007) - Public Finance Law
Tallahassee
- David C. Asburn (2008) - Administrative/Regulatory Law; Government Relations Practice; Health Care Law
- Fred W. Baggett (2007) - Administrative/Regulatory Law; Government Relations Practice
- Lorence Jon Bielby (2008) - Commercial Litigation; Litigation - Intellectual Property; Litigation - Labor and Employment; Technology Law
- Michael J. Cherniga (2006) - Administrative/Regulatory Law; Government Relations Practice; Health Care Law
- Hayden R. Dempsey (2007) - Administrative/Regulatory Law; Government Relations Practice
- Fred F. Harris (2010) - Corporate Law; Public Finance Law; Securities/Capital Markets Law; Tax Law
- Fred E. Karlinsky (2019) - Insurance Law
- M. Hope Keating (2010) - Appellate Practice; Health Care Law
- Robert R. McDonald (2009) - Real Estate Law
- Maribel N. Nicholson-Choice (2010) - Environmental Law; Natural Resources Law
- Sonya C. Penley (2016) - Administrative/Regulatory Law; Health Care Law
- Barry Richard (2006) - Appellate Practice; Bet-the-Company Litigation; Commercial Litigation; Ethics and Professional Responsibility Law; Litigation - Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy)
Tampa
- Gregory W. Kehoe (2009) - Commercial Litigation; Criminal Defense: White-Collar
- Richard C. McCrea, Jr. (1995) - Employment Law - Management; Labor Law - Management; Litigation - Labor and Employment; Trade Secrets Law
- Kimberly A. Mello (2013) - Appellate Practice
- Katie Molloy (2021) – Labor Law - Management; Litigation - Labor and Employment
- Christopher Torres (2020) - Commercial Litigation
- David B. Weinstein (2005) - Commercial Litigation; Criminal Defense: White-Collar; Environmental Law; Litigation - Environmental
West Palm Beach
- Bridget A. Berry (2012) - Commercial Litigation; Employment Law - Management; Litigation - Construction; Litigation - Labor and Employment; Litigation - Real Estate
- Mark F. Bideau (2009) - Bet-the-Company Litigation; Commercial Litigation; Construction Law; Employment Law - Management; Litigation - Construction; Litigation - First Amendment; Litigation - Labor and Employment; Litigation - Land Use and Zoning; Litigation - Real Estate; Litigation - Securities; Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions - Defendants
- Joseph C. Coates III (2011) - Commercial Litigation; Litigation - Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy); Litigation - Securities
- Tracy L. Gerber (2014) - Litigation - Securities
- Laurie L. Gildan (2009) - Litigation - Real Estate; Real Estate Law
- Phillip C. Gildan (2017) - Corporate Law
- Dennis W. Hillier (2007) - Real Estate Law
- Phillip H. Hutchinson (2015) - Product Liability Litigation - Defendants
- Bradford D. Kaufman (2008) - Commercial Litigation; Litigation - Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy); Litigation - Securities; Securities/Capital Markets Law; Securities Regulation
- Marcia H. Langley (2010) - Real Estate Law
- David M. Layman (2010) - Real Estate Law
- Craig T. McClung (2012) - Tax Law
- Robert Sanders (2010) - Land Use and Zoning Law
- Stephen D. Sanford (2010) - Public Finance Law
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, P.A.
