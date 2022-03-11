11th annual Veolia Water Technologies scholarship awarded at SME

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Veolia Water Technologies sponsored a $2,000 scholarship at the Society of Mining, Metallurgy, & Exploration (SME) 2022 Annual Meeting & Exhibition in Salt Lake City, Utah. One specific criterion for the Veolia scholarship was that the applicants show an interest in pursuing a career in water-related matters within the mining industry.Heath Orcutt, a graduate student at Colorado State University, was the recipient of the 2022 Veolia Water Technologies scholarship. Heath has demonstrated excellent academic marks while pursuing her Master’s Degree in Civil Engineering.“This is the eleventh consecutive year that Veolia has awarded a scholarship in addition to those that SME offers. As the world leader in water treatment, Veolia is proud to again sponsor this scholarship in order to help assist in the education process for a future leader in the mining industry,” said Jim Brown, CEO ofVeolia Water Technologies in the Americas.