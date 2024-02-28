|
28.02.2024 07:00:00
12/2024·Trifork Holding AG – 2023 annual report and interim report for the quarter ending 31 December 2023
|Trifork Holding AG
Annual Financial Report
Trifork Group – 2023 annual report and interim report for the quarter ending 31 December 2023
Company announcement no. 12 / 2024
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 28 February 2024
Trifork Group reports revenue growth of 12.4% for 2023 and 10.4% in Q4 2023
Full-year 2023
Fourth quarter 2023
Comment from CEO Jørn Larsen:
”2023 was a challenging year for Trifork and our industry colleagues. Despite a slower business environment, I am happy to see that we maintained double-digit revenue growth with good profitability. There are still plenty of growth opportunities for an innovative company like Trifork in the current state of the market. That is why we invested in business development throughout the year, even though this reduced our margins on Build revenue. Our 72 business units have increased their outreach, leading to more active engagements with new customers. At the same time, our business units continued pursuing the strategy of becoming an even closer innovation partner to our existing and loyal customers. In the coming years, our customers will need to continuously improve their offering with technology and data insights, reduce their costs and environmental footprint, and comply with new data and cybersecurity regulations. I believe our strong capabilities across the technology landscape – from design- and ERP-optimized mobile applications to AI and security operations – will take us further in 2024. That is also why we expect our profitable growth journey to continue.”
Financial outlook for 2024
Mid-term financial targets
The mid-term financial targets (average over a rolling three-year period) remain unchanged:
Main events in 2023
Results presentation
Trifork will host a results presentation and Q&A session with CEO Jørn Larsen and CFO Kristian Wulf-Andersen today, 28 February 2024 at 11:00 CET in a live webcast that can be accessed via the following link:
https://trifork.zoom.us/j/98723267006?pwd=T1ZoN1Y1cExvRU1KaCtxdkpLQXBEZz09
A recording will be made available on our investor website. More information can be found at https://investor.trifork.com/events/.
For more information, please contact:
Investors
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of Investor Relations
frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317
Kristian Dollerup, CCO Trifork Smart Enterprise & Investor Relations
kdo@trifork.com, +41 76 561 1256
Media
Peter Rørsgaard, CCO Fintech & Head of Press Relations
pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494
About Trifork
Trifork is a global NextGen IT group that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The group has more than 1,200 employees across 72 business units in 15 countries. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Smart Enterprise, Cloud Operations, and Cyber Protection. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology companies. Trifork owns and operates the software conference brands GOTO and YOW! and the global GOTO tech community with more than 62 million video views online. Trifork Holding AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.
Attachments
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Trifork Holding AGmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Trifork Holding AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Trifork Holding AG
|132,00
|-4,76%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen etwas tiefer -- ATX beendet Handel etwas leichter -- DAX nach Rekordfahrt letztlich leicht im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich verhalten, während der deutsche Leitindex weiter auf Rekordjagd war. An der Wall Street ging es am Mittwoch leicht bergab. Zur Wochenmitte ging es an den asiatischen Aktienmärkten nach unten.