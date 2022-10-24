|
12 ggplot extensions for snazzier R graphics
ggplot2 is not only the R language’s most popular data visualization package, it is also an ecosystem. Numerous add-on packages give ggplot added power to do everything from more easily changing axis labels to auto-generating statistical information to customizing . . . almost anything.Here are a dozen great ggplot2 extensions you should know -- plus some more extras at the end.[ Get Sharon Machlis’s R tips in InfoWorld’s “Do More with R” how-to video series | Search for “Do More with R” how-to videos by task, topic, or package ]Create your own geoms: ggpacketsOnce you’ve added multiple layers and tweaks to a ggplot graph, how can you save that work so it's easy to re-use? One way is to convert your code into a function. Another is to turn it into an RStudio code snippet. But the ggpackets package has a ggplot-friendlier way: Create your own custom geom! It’s as painless as storing it in a variable using the ggpacket() function.To read this article in full, please click here
